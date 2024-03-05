Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit – incidents in the last 10 days including drink driver crashes and fugitive sheep

Pictured here are scenes of incidents attended by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last 10 days.
By Ben McVay
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:52 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 13:12 GMT

They include drink drivers, car crashes and a wandering sheep.

During one incident the driver of a Lamborghini Huracán – still at large – fled police, then crashed.

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Incidents in the last 10 days including drink driver crashes and fugitive sheep

After intercepting the woolly fugitive in Heage officers returned it to a nearby field.

2. Cops corral runaway sheep

After intercepting the woolly fugitive in Heage officers returned it to a nearby field.

The driver of this Astra hit the "highly-visible" van in Codnor "due to being intoxicated", say police. Police tweeted: "Initially runs from the scene but returns shortly after to provide a positive breath test".

3. Drunk driver crashes into van

The driver of this Astra hit the "highly-visible" van in Codnor "due to being intoxicated", say police. Police tweeted: "Initially runs from the scene but returns shortly after to provide a positive breath test".

After pulling the driver over in Chesterfield police tweeted, "it may have been to do with his level of intoxication".He provided a roadside reading of 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

4. Driver runs red light while more than twice over the legal limit

After pulling the driver over in Chesterfield police tweeted, "it may have been to do with his level of intoxication".He provided a roadside reading of 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

