They include drink drivers, car crashes and a wandering sheep.
During one incident the driver of a Lamborghini Huracán – still at large – fled police, then crashed.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Incidents in the last 10 days including drink driver crashes and fugitive sheep Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Cops corral runaway sheep
After intercepting the woolly fugitive in Heage officers returned it to a nearby field. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Drunk driver crashes into van
The driver of this Astra hit the "highly-visible" van in Codnor "due to being intoxicated", say police. Police tweeted: "Initially runs from the scene but returns shortly after to provide a positive breath test". Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Driver runs red light while more than twice over the legal limit
After pulling the driver over in Chesterfield police tweeted, "it may have been to do with his level of intoxication".He provided a roadside reading of 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit