Man arrested as cannabis plants and cash seized by police in north Derbyshire

Officers from Stonebroom, Wingerworth and Clay Cross Safer Neighbour Teams assisted in carrying out a search warrant at a property in North Wingfield on Sunday, July 10.

At the property, 90 cannabis plants were seized along with with cash, a vehicle and other items.

The SNT team said: “Our intervention has seen one male arrested after he was seen running from the scene but didn’t fancy their chances when confronted with the police dog ‘PD Lola’ and her handler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 90 plants were discovered along with cash, a vehicle and other items which have all been seized (Picture: Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT)

“It’s certainly been a team effort because without you attending our Street Meets and Cuppa with a Copper events, we would not get to know what happens within our communities so thanks everyone.”

To report information to Derbyshire Constabulary, call 101, search @DerPolContact on Twitter or visit www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.