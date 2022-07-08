Chesterfield builder with 57 offences stole £170 booze from Tesco and Lidl

An out-of-work Chesterfield builder with 28 convictions for 57 offences stole £170 worth of booze from Lidl and Tesco, a court heard.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 8th July 2022, 4:03 pm

Stephen Saville, 34, had 33 theft offences on his record when he targeted the stores in December 2021 and February this year.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop told Chesterfield Magistrates Court how on December 12 Saville was seen in Lidl putting “bottles of alcohol” in a backpack.

However he was stopped as he tried to leave and the booze, worth £109.93, was recovered.

Two months later, on February 15, thief Saville was seen at Tesco putting three bottles of spirits worth £60 in a bag before leaving but the goods were never recovered.

Saville’s solicitor said “things went downhill and spiralled” for him when he lost his building job and his grandfather during the pandemic.

She said: “He was drinking a lot and hanging around with the wrong crowd.

"But he has moved away from the area and is on a script. He has regretted this ever since and is remorseful.”

Saville, of Longcliffe Walk, Holme Hall, admitted two counts of shop theft.

District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “I’m taking an unusual course with someone who has a bad record, which you have.

“Your last conviction was some time ago but you need to nip the offending in the bud - if you come to court again you’re likely to be going to prison.”

Saville was fined £400 and made to pay £60 compensation, £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

