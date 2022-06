Armed police units were deployed to Rutland Road, near Chesterfield town centre, in the early hours of this morning.

Witnesses reported being woken up at around 4.30am as officers arrived at the scene.

A male was eventually taken into custody, and a Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A warrant was executed at an address in Rutland Road after an incident in which threats were made on June 19.

Police executed a warrant for a male’s arrest and brought him into custody.