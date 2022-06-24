There have been a range of incidents for officers to contend with over June – including a number on Derbyshire’s busy A-roads.
These are some of the crimes and collisions recently tackled by emergency services as they work to keep our roads safe.
1. Truck crashes on A-road
On June 15, Derbyshire Dales Police tweeted: “Road traffic collision on the A5012 near Pikehall. One lucky driver who should put his numbers on the national lottery this week. Walking wounded only.”
Photo: Derbyshire Dales Police
2. Drugged-up rider
On June 7, Derbyshire Dales Police tweeted: “Rowsley. Motorcyclist loses control sending both driver and pillion across the road. Injuries to both. Driver tests positive for Cannabis so arrested and blood sample obtained for toxicology.”
Photo: Derbyshire Dales Police
3. Van crashes
On June 21, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “A511 Ashby Road, Woodville. 4.40am this morning. Van collides head on with lamp post. Cleaning chemicals cause burns to drivers skin. Driver states swerved to avoid car on wrong side of road.”
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Chesterfield hit and run
On June 21, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “A61 Southbound at Sheepbridge around 10.20pm last night. Moped rider reports that car crashes in to the back of him and then drives off. Suffers serious but fortunately not life-changing injuries.”
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit