Man arrested and “large quantity of stolen items” recovered after incident in Derbyshire town
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man was arrested after an incident at a building site in Derbyshire – after which a number of stolen items were discovered.
On June 29, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a theft from a building site in Clay Cross.
A Derbyshire Police Dog Section spokesperson said: “Police Dog Lex arrives and two males run from the site.
“Police Dog Lex and handler give chase, forcing one male into the cuffs of North East Derbyshire Police.
READ THIS: Elderly woman falls victim to distraction burglary in Chesterfield – as police appeal to trace man spotted near the scene
“Police Dog Lex continues his search and a large quantity of stolen items are found nearby.”