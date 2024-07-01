Man arrested and “large quantity of stolen items” recovered after incident in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested after an incident at a building site in Derbyshire – after which a number of stolen items were discovered.

On June 29, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a theft from a building site in Clay Cross.

A Derbyshire Police Dog Section spokesperson said: “Police Dog Lex arrives and two males run from the site.

“Police Dog Lex and handler give chase, forcing one male into the cuffs of North East Derbyshire Police.

One man was taken into custody by officers.