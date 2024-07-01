Elderly woman falls victim to distraction burglary in Chesterfield – as police appeal to trace man spotted near the scene

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:28 BST
Officers are trying to identify a man after an elderly woman had cash stolen from her Chesterfield home during a distraction burglary.

The incident occurred at 3.00pm on Friday, June 21 in the Grindlow Avenue area – off Boythorpe Road in Chesterfield.

The victim, a woman in her 80s, was told by a man at her door that he was from the council and that he needed to check the water.

While distracted he stole £40 in cash from her purse and left the house. The woman was not physically hurt.

This is the man that officers are attempting to locate.

The pictured male was seen in the area at the time of the incident. Derbyshire Police said that, despite the photo not being the clearest, it was hoped that someone may recognise him.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*371375:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.