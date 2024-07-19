Man arrested and charged after reports of attempted kidnap of teenager in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged and remanded to prison after reports of an attempted kidnap in a Derbyshire town.

The incident took place on the Nutbrook Trail in Ilkeston, just before 8.00am on Wednesday, July 17.

It saw a man allegedly grab a teenage boy, who was not physically hurt and was taken home safely by his dad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further patrols were put in place and, just before 10.00am on Thursday, July 18, Liam Meenan was arrested in Stanton Road, Ilkeston.

Meenan will next appear in court on August 8.Meenan will next appear in court on August 8.
Meenan will next appear in court on August 8.

READ THIS: Chesterfield businessman lied and was charged with drink driving under brother’s name during moment of panic

The 39-year-old was then charged with attempted kidnap and remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, July 19) – where he was further remanded to prison. He will next appear at the same court on August 8.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice