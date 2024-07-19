Man arrested and charged after reports of attempted kidnap of teenager in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged and remanded to prison after reports of an attempted kidnap in a Derbyshire town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on the Nutbrook Trail in Ilkeston, just before 8.00am on Wednesday, July 17.

It saw a man allegedly grab a teenage boy, who was not physically hurt and was taken home safely by his dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further patrols were put in place and, just before 10.00am on Thursday, July 18, Liam Meenan was arrested in Stanton Road, Ilkeston.

Meenan will next appear in court on August 8.

The 39-year-old was then charged with attempted kidnap and remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, July 19) – where he was further remanded to prison. He will next appear at the same court on August 8.