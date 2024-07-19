Man arrested and charged after reports of attempted kidnap of teenager in Derbyshire town
The incident took place on the Nutbrook Trail in Ilkeston, just before 8.00am on Wednesday, July 17.
It saw a man allegedly grab a teenage boy, who was not physically hurt and was taken home safely by his dad.
Further patrols were put in place and, just before 10.00am on Thursday, July 18, Liam Meenan was arrested in Stanton Road, Ilkeston.
The 39-year-old was then charged with attempted kidnap and remanded to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, July 19) – where he was further remanded to prison. He will next appear at the same court on August 8.