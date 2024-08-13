Man arrested after series of distraction thefts at cash machines across Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a series of distraction thefts at cash machines across Derbyshire are appealing for further potential victims to come forward.

Incidents have been reported in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, where elderly people about to take their money from a cash machine have been approached by a man who told them the machine was broken – before covering the screen with a newspaper and stealing the cash.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We’ve received reports of incidents occurring in Derby, Ilkeston and Ashbourne, but we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been a victim of a similar offence – as well as anyone with any further information.

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*374053:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.