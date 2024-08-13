Man arrested after series of distraction thefts at cash machines across Derbyshire
Incidents have been reported in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, where elderly people about to take their money from a cash machine have been approached by a man who told them the machine was broken – before covering the screen with a newspaper and stealing the cash.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“We’ve received reports of incidents occurring in Derby, Ilkeston and Ashbourne, but we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been a victim of a similar offence – as well as anyone with any further information.
If you can help with the investigation, contact the force quoting reference number 24*374053.
