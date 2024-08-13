Man arrested after series of distraction thefts at cash machines across Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 16:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers investigating a series of distraction thefts at cash machines across Derbyshire are appealing for further potential victims to come forward.

Incidents have been reported in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire, where elderly people about to take their money from a cash machine have been approached by a man who told them the machine was broken – before covering the screen with a newspaper and stealing the cash.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve received reports of incidents occurring in Derby, Ilkeston and Ashbourne, but we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been a victim of a similar offence – as well as anyone with any further information.

A man was arrested in connection with the incidents.A man was arrested in connection with the incidents.
A man was arrested in connection with the incidents.

READ THIS: Derbyshire investment fraudster who swindled 13 people out of their savings is jailed

If you can help with the investigation, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*374053:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.