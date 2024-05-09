Man arrested after reports of individual being threatened with knife in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th May 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 11:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man was taken into custody after officers were called to reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.

On Tuesday, May 7, officers from Bolsover assisted their Shirebrook counterparts in arresting a male – after reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.

A Bolsover SNT spokesperson said: “Last night, officers assisted Shirebrook SNT and response officers in the arrest of a male who had allegedly made threats with a knife towards another male.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Upon his arrest, he was also found to be in possession of cannabis. He was conveyed to Ripley Custody and enquiries were completed, including statements, CCTV checks and house to house.

A man was taken into custody after officers were called to reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.A man was taken into custody after officers were called to reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.
A man was taken into custody after officers were called to reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.

READ THIS: Police appeal after graffiti sprayed on train carriages at Derbyshire heritage railway

“He was interviewed during the night and the investigation to the offences is still ongoing.”

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.