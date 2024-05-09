Man arrested after reports of individual being threatened with knife in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was taken into custody after officers were called to reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.

On Tuesday, May 7, officers from Bolsover assisted their Shirebrook counterparts in arresting a male – after reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.

A Bolsover SNT spokesperson said: “Last night, officers assisted Shirebrook SNT and response officers in the arrest of a male who had allegedly made threats with a knife towards another male.

“Upon his arrest, he was also found to be in possession of cannabis. He was conveyed to Ripley Custody and enquiries were completed, including statements, CCTV checks and house to house.

“He was interviewed during the night and the investigation to the offences is still ongoing.”

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101