Man arrested after police raid on property in Derbyshire town
A man was arrested after a Derbyshire property was targeted by a police raid – with several items seized by officers.
On Friday, March 22, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Shirebrook.
A Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The search was completed, which was a positive search – with a number of items seized from the address.
“One male has been arrested and the investigation into that matter will continue.”
The search was assisted by officers from Clay Cross, Clowne and a unit from dog section.