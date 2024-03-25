Man arrested after police raid on property in Derbyshire town

A man was arrested after a Derbyshire property was targeted by a police raid – with several items seized by officers.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Friday, March 22, officers executed a search warrant at an address in Shirebrook.

A Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “The search was completed, which was a positive search – with a number of items seized from the address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One male has been arrested and the investigation into that matter will continue.”

READ THIS: Twenty-one people arrested in crackdown on County Lines drug networks in Derbyshire

The search was assisted by officers from Clay Cross, Clowne and a unit from dog section.