Man arrested after Christmas Day attack left woman injured in Derbyshire town

A man has been arrested by police in connection with a Christmas Day assault on a woman in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
The incident happened on Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, at 6.50pm on December 25.

A woman was found nearby with injuries to her head and face. Derbyshire Police have today arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The 34-year-old, who is from the Alfreton area, currently remains in police custody.