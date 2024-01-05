Man arrested after Christmas Day attack left woman injured in Derbyshire town
A man has been arrested by police in connection with a Christmas Day assault on a woman in Derbyshire.
The incident happened on Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, at 6.50pm on December 25.
A woman was found nearby with injuries to her head and face. Derbyshire Police have today arrested a man in connection with the incident.
The 34-year-old, who is from the Alfreton area, currently remains in police custody.