New research has revaled that a north Derbyshire town is the divorce capital of the entire country

January has become a key month for couples across the nation to start separation proceedings, but figures from Legal & General suggest that the cost of living crisis may have caused 270,000 couples to delay splitting up

Although there was a sharp rise in divorce applications following the introduction of the Government’s Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 in April 2022 which allowed couples to split without apportioning blame, the expected trend didn’t continue. A year on and the numbers had fallen by 30% year-on-year.

One area that bucked the trend is Alfreton in north Derbyshire – which had the UK’s highest divorce rate in 2023, according to Divorce Online.

They also discovered the digital age is providing new reasons for couples to split. Addiction to social media, smartphones, online shopping and online gambling are providing additional pressure.

Bradie Pell, head of family law at Graysons in Chesterfield, said: “It’s not unusual for financial pressure to cause the reason for a split but it can also force couples to stay together. High interest rates and inflation has piled pressure on families and they know – at the moment – they will struggle to maintain two households.”

But whatever happens this month, Bradie urged couples to ensure they get the correct advice and ensure they exhaust all other options before seeking separation advice.

She said: “There is a wealth of information online but it’s definitely not a case of one size fits all. I’d always recommend couples take proper, legal advice. I think it’s very important that people know the shape of the process they’re entering into and what divorce might look like for them. Sometimes the option of marriage guidance counseling could be the first step.

Bradie Pell, head of family law and partner at Graysons

“At the end of the day nobody wants to see a couple go through the emotional turmoil of a divorce but if they do have to, obtaining proper legal advice is key.”

Bradie Pell deals with the whole spectrum of legal issues that affect families, including divorce, separation, finances – with particular emphasis on pensions and property portfolios, injunctions and matters relating to children.