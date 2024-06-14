Man appears in court for attempted murder after Derbyshire pensioner hospitalised
Rostislav Godla, also charged with theft in a dwelling, false imprisonment and fraud by false representation, gave no pleas during a hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.
Following his appearance yesterday (Thursday) Godla, 44, was remanded into custody for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Derby Crown Court on July 11.
Godla was arrested and charged following reports of an assault and a fire at a property on Gordon Road in Swanwick, on June 8.
A man in his 70s was taken to hospital, however his current condition is not known.
Three women and two other men were also arrested on suspicion of fraud but were released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Detectives would still like to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or those with any information that could help with their enquiries.
Anyone with information should phone police on 101, quoting reference number 24000336381.