Man and teenager arrested on drug supply offences in Chesterfield

A man and a teenager have been arrested at a Chesterfield address in connection with drug supply offences.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:34 am
It comes after officers from the Newbold and Brockwell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team gained entry to a property on Wenlock Close in Loundsley Green on Wednesday, August 10.

Suspected Class A and Class B drugs were found following a search, along with other items believed to be associated with illegal drug activity.

A 41-year-old man from Chesterfield, and a 16-year-old boy from Sheffield, were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The man has been released under investigation, and the boy has been bailed, while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Matt Adams, of the Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “The negative impact that drugs and drug related crime can have on communities should not be underestimated and is something which we take very seriously.

“We will always investigate and act on information we receive, where appropriate, as we work target crime, anti-social behaviour and illegal drug activity. I would like to thank residents and community members for their continued support.”

If you have information about drug use in your community contact Derbyshire police using one of the following non-emergency methods:

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

• Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the force website, including the online contact form

• Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

