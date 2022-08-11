Chesterfield addict stole Lynx and Gillette beard trimmers during “breakdown”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Boneham, 40, was suffering “some sort of breakdown” on one occasion and claimed to have been “coerced” by others on another.

Prosecutor Sian Young described how on March 24 Boneham was seen entering Boots on Low Pavement where he collected two Gillette beard trimmers and a Ted Baker gift set.

However after making off with the goods worth £100 Boneham returned later the same day and lifted 20 Lynx canisters worth around £80.

Ms Young said after his arrest Boneham told police he was “not feeling well at the time” and “had suffered some sort of breakdown”.

Four months later, in July, sticky-fingered Boneham was stopped by security at Lockoford Lane Tesco with a can of Costa coffee, a bottle of gin and a box of washing pods.

The prosecutor said: “He was seen attempting to remove security tags from bottles of alcohol - during a search he was found with a device used to remove them.

“Mr Boneham said he was coerced by others to steal - he intended to hand over the stolen goods but was detained by security before he was able to.”

Boneham was also found with a sealable bag containing the drug Mamba - worth £1.50.

The court heard in-between the two thefts - on June 11 - and while suspectedly under the influence of “illicit drugs” Boneham appeared at his ex-partner’s home “shouting”.

Boneham was banned from attending her home by a non-molestation order (NMO) at the time and was heard “incoherently” yelling about social media posts he had seen.

Nadine Wilford, defending, said Boneham had a “substantial” history of drug abuse, having recently cut down to two bags of heroin a day from five.

She said: “He has no recollection of what or how or if he intended to keep any of these products - he believed he was suffering some sort of mental breakdown.”

Speaking about Boneham’s breach of the NMO Mrs Wilford said her client was “unaware” of it as he could not read or write and had no friends to assist him in reading court orders.

Boneham, of Rufford Close, Boythorpe, admitted theft, possession of a class B drug and breaching a non-molestation order.

He was handed a 10-week curfew, rehabilitation activity days, made to pay £180 compensation, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.