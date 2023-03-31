Major police recruitment drive sees nearly 350 more officers keeping Derbyshire communities safe

There are 337 more police officers in Derbyshire than there were three years ago, after a huge recruitment drive by Derbyshire Constabulary.

There are now a record number of officers in the county at 2,164, compared to 1,827 three years ago – meaning there are more people than ever keeping Derbyshire communities safe.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “I am really pleased that the success of our recent recruitment drive will mean we can provide an even better service for the people of Derbyshire.

The number of officers on Derbyshire’s streets is now at a record high.

“Policing has changed immeasurably in recent years and these new officers are starting their careers in a different world to the one where I started mine.

“Being part of our communities is important as ever, but embracing new technology allows us to prevent, detect and investigate crime in new and more sophisticated ways. The work they do will often be less easy to see – but it is still vital.

