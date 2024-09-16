“Large quantity” of drugs seized from biker spotted “riding dangerously” through Derbyshire town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Friday, September 13, officers from the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team seized a motorbike and a “large quantity” of drugs from an individual in the town.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers spotted a Sur-Ron riding dangerously through the town.
“A short while later, the unlucky rider was caught by us and we are happy to say this bike will no longer be seen on our roads.
READ THIS: Police issue update after man arrested in connection with reports of “serious sexual assault” at property in Derbyshire town
“A large quantity of Class A drugs have also been seized along with the bike – our investigations continue.”