Large knife recovered and off-road bike seized from offender as police tackle anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire town

Officers seized a motorbike and uncovered a large knife – as they continue their efforts to slash anti-social behaviour in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read

The Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team have undertaken patrols across a series of anti-social behaviour hotspots today (Thursday, April 13).

An SNT spokesperson said: “Two of our local officers witnessed a known juvenile riding an off-road motorbike on the highway with no helmet. A short time later, with support from the Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves SNT , the bike was seized and the rider was reported for various motoring offences.

This is the bike that was confiscated and the knife that was found by SNT officers.This is the bike that was confiscated and the knife that was found by SNT officers.
On another patrol, an officer discovered a large knife that had been discarded – which was subsequently recovered by the SNT.