Large knife recovered and off-road bike seized from offender as police tackle anti-social behaviour in Derbyshire town
Officers seized a motorbike and uncovered a large knife – as they continue their efforts to slash anti-social behaviour in a Derbyshire town.
The Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team have undertaken patrols across a series of anti-social behaviour hotspots today (Thursday, April 13).
An SNT spokesperson said: “Two of our local officers witnessed a known juvenile riding an off-road motorbike on the highway with no helmet. A short time later, with support from the Codnor, Ripley and Waingroves SNT , the bike was seized and the rider was reported for various motoring offences.
On another patrol, an officer discovered a large knife that had been discarded – which was subsequently recovered by the SNT.