Langwith Junction: Husband now in stable condition as inquest set to open into wife’s killing

Kenneth Walker pictured left alongside his wife Freda who was killed in the attack (picture: Derbyhshire police)

Freda Walker was found dead in her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, on January 15.

Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth Walker, former chairman for Bolsover District Council, was also attacked and left in a ‘critical condition’ after being found with life-threatening injuries.

But a Derbyshire police spokesperson said his condition has now improved and, although he remains in hospital, his condition is considered to be ‘stable’.

An inquest into Freda’s death is set to open later today (February 2).

Vasile Culea – the man accused of murdering 86-year-old Freda and the attempted murder of her husband Kenneth – has been told he will go on trial in October.

Derbyshire police remain keen to hear from anyone with information that might help in the murder investigation.