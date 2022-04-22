Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall trial pushed back my medical tests

Defence barrister Vanessa Marshall QC told Derby Crown Court this morning that a radiologist had recommended more tests on Mr Bendall – requesting his trial be delayed until they have been completed.

She said: “I can only be guided by my experts. This is an extremely serious case.”

Bendall, 31, is accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, killing her brother John, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damien Bendall is accused of murdering Terri Harris (top left), her son John Paul Bennett (top right), her daughter Lacey Bennett (bottom right) and Lacey's friend Connie Gent (bottom left)

He is also said to have murdered his partner Terri Harris, 35, who was mum to Lacey and John at their home in Killamarsh, in September last year.

He appeared in the dock this morning at Derby Crown Court during a pre-trial review hearing in preparation for his trial.

Bendall’s trial was due to begin on May 3 but this morning Judge Nirmal Shant QC agreed to delay it until May 9.

She said: “I’m going to push this trial back by just a few days til the 9th of May – I’m not going to push the trial back any further.”

Artists impression of Damien Bendall

A timetable of just over three weeks has been sat for Bendall’s trial.

Judge Shant told him this morning: “You are remanded into custody until your trial, which will begin on the 9th of May.”

Derbyshire Police previously said officers were called to the house at 7.36am on September 20 after reports of concerns for a man's welfare.

After discovering the bodies, police later arrested Bendall, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which detectives believe were self-inflicted.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at some point between Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20.