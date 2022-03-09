Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall trial vacated due to delays

Bendall, 31, is accused of raping and murdering 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, killing her brother John, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11.

He is also said to have murdered his partner Terri Harris, 35, who was mum to Lacey and John at their home in Killamarsh, in September last year.

He appeared in the dock this morning at Derby Crown Court – speaking only to confirm his identity.

Artists impression of Damien Bendall

Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Bendall’s defence team his trial – due to commence on March 21 – would have to be put back due to delays in securing psychiatric reports.

She said: “The trial is imminent and we appear to have made very little progress – what I was looking to establish today is a timetable.

"It seems obvious now that the trial date is not going to be made.

"I am going to vacate the trial date of March 21.”

The judge set a new trial date of May 3 – with the trial being expected to conclude by May 27.

Derbyshire Police previously said officers were called to the house at 7.36am on September 20 after reports of concerns for a man's welfare.

After discovering the bodies, police later arrested Bendall, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which detectives believe were self-inflicted.

Terri Harris, John Paul Bennett and Lacey Bennett.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at some point between Friday, September 17 and Monday, September 20.