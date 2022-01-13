Judge tells Chesterfield thief with 36 convictions “excuses are thin”

District Judge Andrew Davison told defendant William Smith: “I don’t need to say anything else about your record - you’ve been committing crimes throughout your life.”

Smith, 45, appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates Court charged with swiping pyjamas from M&S and baby clothes from H&M.

Prosecutor Angela Hadfield described how on July 19 H&M staff saw Smith “struggling” with a large back under his arm which “appeared to be full”.

When workers asked if Smith would like to hand over the goods however, he declined - setting off an alarm as he fled the store.

During an M&S raid on November 17 staff managed to recover seven pairs of pyjamas light-fingered Smith had lifted and he was detained.

Smith’s lawyer Georgia Collins told the judge her client had been “struggling financially” at the time, having lost his job.

She said: “He has misused substances throughout his life - he knows he needs to engage with services.”

However Judge Davison told him: “It’s time to stop - you’ve been regularly caught shoplifting.

“Excuses are pretty thin when you’ve got a record like this.”

The defendant, of Moston Walk, Birdholme, admitted theft.

He was jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 18 months with a thinking skills programme, six rehabilitation activity days and 40 hours unpaid work.

Smith was also made to pay £50 compensation for the unrecovered clothes, £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.