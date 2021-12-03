Jobless Chesterfield man raided stores for baby grows and pyjamas worth £250
An out-of-work Chesterfield man made off with baby grows and pyjamas worth £250 while raiding two high street stores, a court heard.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard William Smith, 45, first targeted H&M in July - shoving the baby clothes worth £50 into a bag and setting off alarms as he left without paying.
Prosecutor Becky Allsop described how later, in November, he also raided Chesterfield’s M&S store - scooping pyjamas valued at around £200 into a bag - however he was later arrested and the clothes were recovered.
Ms Allsop said: “He told police when he was arrested he had lost his employment and was struggling financially. He saw the pyjamas and grabbed them.
Smith’s solicitor David Gittins said since losing his job at a recycling centre the defendant had made a claim for Universal Credit - however the payout was “really not a lot”.
The defendant, of Moston Walk, Birdholme, admitted theft.
His case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.