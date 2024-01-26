Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stacey O’Toole, 38, was told her record showed she was “a menace to the general public” however the disturbed defendant had never had her issues addressed.

Handing her a suspended 20-month jail term Judge Shaun Smith KC told O’Toole she had taken childhood trauma “out on other people”.

However he noted that she had never been given help in the community to deal with her life-long issues which culminate in drinking too much and attacking police officers.

Stacey O’Toole, put a teenage boy in a headlock in Queen’s Park and assaulted multiple police officers over the course of two years has been handed a second chance by a judge.

Derby Crown Court heard alcohol abuse had been “ingrained” in O’Toole from childhood and had developed into a pattern during which she drank too much, “panicked” while being arrested and then assaulted police officers.

O’Toole, who attended court via prison video link, had been involved in a string of violent boozy incidents going back to August 2021, the court heard.

On August 1 last year she approached a group of boys at West Bars in Chesterfield asking if she could “hand around” with them.

However, when they declined she followed the youngsters to Queen’s Park where she attacked one, placing him in a headlock and “tripping” him up.

On August 4 2021, when approached by officers in a park for her rowdy behaviour the defendant swore and “kicked out” at them.

In January 2023, after being taken into custody following a report of a domestic incident, “intoxicated” O’Toole “headbutted” an officer and dug her nails into the arm of another.

During a dispute with her neighbour in April and May the same year O’Toole was heard “banging on his door” while “swearing and shouting abuse”.

Finally, on September 4, O’Toole assaulted another female in Chesterfield’s Market Place and was later found in possession of a kitchen knife by arresting officers.

O’Toole, formerly of Birchen Close, Brockwell, had numerous previous offences for public order and assaulting police officers, the court heard.

However her defence barrister said the defendant had only ever been given “punitive” community orders and had no help to address the root of her offending.

The court heard since being in custody O’Toole had completed counselling to “deal with her emotions and calm down” and a bible study course.

"She is a now a practising Jehovah’s Witness,” said the barrister.

O’Toole admitted assaulting emergency workers, assault by beating and possession of a knife in a public place.

Judge Smith told the defendant: “Quite frankly your record demonstrates that you are a menace to the general public. In your case you have issues with police officers.

"Officers are expected to put up with some abuse, it’s part of the job, but what you did goes well beyond that.

"The reason is because you drink far too much – I’ve read a lot about you and what you are doing now is taking it out on other people.”

Noting reports about O’Toole’s troubled childhood, resulting problems with emotional regulation and the need for professional help, the judge suspended O’Toole’s jail term for 21 months.