Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Matlock, Belper, Derby and High Peak
Cory Walters, 21, of Park House Road, Lower Pilsey, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 40 hours’ unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Andrew Mellor, 40, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Handed 30-day alcohol abstinence requirement.
Kerry Walker-Greaves, 31, of Adlington Avenue, Wingerworth: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £120 fine, £114 victim surcharge and £60 court costs.
Q Cars Ltd, Dale Brook House, Baslow Road, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed £1,500 fine and £600 victim surcharge.
Anne Rayworth, 56, of Twyford Road, Barrow upon Trent: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £310 court costs.
Thomas Rushton, 24, of Friden, Buxton: Guilty of keeping a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988. Handed £180 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £100 court costs.
Anthony Keats, 51, of Main Road, Leabrooks, Alfreton: Guilty of breaching a domestic violence protection order. Handed £50 fine.
Peter Brown, 66, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns: Made subject of a 19-week stalking protection order.
Ruby Abbott, 25, of Derwent Lane, Darley Dale: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £675 fine, £270 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Mohsan Abrar, 31, of Midland Road, Derby: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed four penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Ijaz Ahmed, 50, of Rockingham Close, Derby: Guilty of driving while using a hand-held mobile phone. Handed six penalty points, £93 fine, £37 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Anjam Ali, 41, of Lower Dale Road, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Robert Ball, 80, of Belper Road, Bargate, Belper: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Sarah Banks, 43, of Gatehouse Drive, Wirksworth: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 57 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £166 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Ryan Belfon, 38, of Becket Street, Derby: Guilty of driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £880 fine, £352 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Danny Boam, 26, of Mill Hill Close, Ripley: Guilty of driving while not wearing an adult belt. Handed £220 fine, £88 victimsurcharge and £90 court costs.
Rhys Brocklehurst, 30, of Turner Drive, Inkersall: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed nine penalty points, £660 fine, £240 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Craig Brown, 30, of Burlow Road, Harpur Hill: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
James Cantrell, 41, of London Road, Buxton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £133 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Carlton Chambers, of High Street, Riddings, Alfreton: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign. Handed three penalty points, £138 fine, £55 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Peter Clayton, 45, of Whittington Hill, Old Whittington: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Jeffrey Connor, 36, of London Street, New Whittington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 43 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Daniel Davis, 33, of Abbey Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed four penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Stephen Dewdney, 61, of Harboro Close, Ashbourne: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £266 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Baljoit Dhaliwal, 22, of Rykneld Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Matthew Donovan, 44, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Ethan Douthwaite, 24, of Devon Park View, Brimington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 66 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Jordan Dunn, 30, of Larchdale Close, South Normanton: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Steven Eccles, 61, of Jawbone Lane, Kings Newton, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 40 miles per hour – namely 48 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 court costs.
Hasan Fazal, 26, of Blagreaves Lane, Derby: Guilty of driving with a non-compliant registration mark. Handed £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
Benjamin Fitchett, 24, of Scott Drive, Belper: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign and driving without due care and attention. Case adjourned.