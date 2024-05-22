Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investigation into an incident that saw Jeff Stelling’s Range Rover damaged by vandals in Chesterfield has been closed by Derbyshire Police.

Jeff Stelling appeared at an event at the Winding Wheel Theatre on February 11, during which his Range Rover – which had been parked at the Casa Hotel on Lockoford Lane – was vandalised.

At the time, Jeff tweeted: “Thanks Chesterfield. Anyone who knows the scumbags who did this to my car while I was trying to entertain people please let me know. What the f*** has happened to people.”

Derbyshire Police confirmed that they were called at 11.45pm on Sunday, February 11 to reports that a Range Rover had been damaged in the car park of the Casa Hotel.

A force spokesperson said that the crime had occurred around 15 minutes before the call was made, and the offenders were not reported to be on the scene.

Yesterday, the Daily Mail reported that Derbyshire Police had admitted they were unable to catch the crooks – more than three months after the incident occurred.

The force spokesperson added: “Investigations have taken place but we have been unable to identify any suspects for this offence and the matter has now been closed.

