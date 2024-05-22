Police appeal as break-in leaves popular Derbyshire café closed for hours
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received reports of a burglary at a business in Market Street, Clay Cross yesterday (May 21).
The burglary occurred around 4.20am on 21 May and cash was stolen from the premises.
Host Coffee was forced to remain closed through the morning to allow the staff to clean the mess left after the break-in.
The venue reopened for lunch – but only card payments were accepted as the till drawer went missing after the incident and the coffee shop shared an appeal online for help to find the drawer.
In a statement published on Facebook, Host Coffee said: “May have taken more than we wanted but they didn’t take our smiles. Thanks for all your kind words and support guys! It’s you that keeps us going.”
Police confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing and officers would like to urge anyone with any information to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference 24*297459:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.