Jeff Stelling: Former Sky Sports and Countdown presenter sees car vandalised by “scumbags” while appearing at event in Chesterfield
Jeff Stelling appeared at the Winding Wheel Theatre yesterday for ‘An Evening with Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling’ – described as an “exclusive evening of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment with Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling; anchor man of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday for over 30 years.”
At some point during the event, Jeff’s car was vandalised – and he posted a photo of the damage that was caused onto social media.
At 11.47pm yesterday, Jeff tweeted: “Thanks Chesterfield. Anyone who knows the scumbags who did this to my car while I was trying to entertain people please let me know. What the f*** has happened to people.”
Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, apologised to Jeff and urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the police.
He tweeted: “I know that I speak for Chesterfield Jeff when I say how sorry we are that your car was damaged like this. If anyone can help identify who was responsible please contact Derbyshire Police.”
Jeff, 68, joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994, with the Hartlepool-born presenter anchoring the show for almost three decades before retiring last year.