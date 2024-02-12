Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme is aimed at transforming Station Yard on Station Road, Renishaw which was formerly the site of ash heaps.

An application to North East Derbyshire District Council for outline planning permission shows that the wedding venue would accommodate up to 170 guests and would have an outdoor deck area.

The honeymoon suite would be a one-bedroom lodge with terrace around it, located in the middle of the site to take advantage of views over the River Rother.The three-bedroom lodges are planned for the south of the site to benefit from the surrounding vistas and tranquil backdrop. The cafe/community hub’s design is that of a contemporary pavilion and sited close to the public car park at the north of the site. There is a children’s play park in the vicinity.

Plans for a wedding venue and holiday lodges at Station Yard, Station Road, Renishaw have been lodged with North East Derbyshire District Council.

Access would be off Station Road. Lodge access and exits would be controlled by code-activated rise and fall barriers. Space to park 134 vehicles within the main development site is proposed and 20 spaces for cycles would be available at the cafe.

A design and access statement prepared by UKSD and submitted on behalf of Prestige Aggregates Ltd of Littlemoor Business Centre, Eckington, states: “The proposed site presents a significant opportunity to redevelop a large industrial site within the Green Belt. The new leisure use has an important role to play in the regeneration of a derelict site, improving the site’s setting within the landscape. The site also greatly improves the frontage onto the River Rother. The proposals will be sustainable and meet the council’s requirements for environmental and biodiversity enhancement.”

It is also suggested that the proposal would also significantly reduce HGV traffic movement, pollution and noise at the site, which had all triggered objections.

There is a low level risk of flooding on the site which is near to the Renishaw Lake Fish Pond and between the villages of Eckington, Renishaw and Killamarsh.