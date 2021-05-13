Jealous ex pulls new partner’s hair extensions out after finding her at his Chesterfield home

Nicole Clarke, 41, pulled “a clump” of her victim’s microbead hair out after turning up at her ex’s Hasland home and hammering on the door.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how after barging past her former partner - who she also punched in the face - Clarke appeared in the bedroom where her partner was dressing.

Prosecutor Sarah Haslam described how as Clarke approached the bedroom she could be heard shouting “I knew it was you”, during the incident on December 18 last year

Ms Haslam said the victim “felt like she had whiplash” due to the force of Clarke pulling out her microbeads - which normally require pliers to remove.

While vengeful ex Clarke also hit her to both cheeks “with clenched fists” - leaving her with bruising to her face.

Ms Haslam said Clarke had been married to her victim since 2015 however the pair had separated after having a child – adding that the defendant had “issues” with alcohol.

She said: “He had a new partner who is the second complainant in this case and the defendant was not aware he had a new partner.”

The court heard the separated couple had a history of police being called out – with “perpetrators on both sides”.

Clarke, of Archdale Close, Chesterfield, admitted two counts of assault by beating.

Her case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.