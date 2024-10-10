Jail for Derbyshire pervert who asked 14-year-old girl if she wanted to be kidnapped

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire pervert who groomed what he thought was a 14-year-old girl for six months before trying to meet her in a park for sex has been locked up.

Carl Handley was confronted and detained by the vigilante group who set up a decoy profile of the girl when he got off a train in Birmingham, on April 30, 2022, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Handley was 33, but claimed to be 18, when the decoy told him her age in October 2021, and his conversation quickly turned sexual, prosecutor Lucy Jones said.

He asked her what she would do if he kissed her, asked to see her tummy, and said he would carry her upstairs to bed and tie her up.

Calling her a nickname used by her uncle, Handley asked if she wanted to be kidnapped by him and suggested: “What if we do what men and women do at night how a baby is made?”

He asked if he could have sex with her in a park, sent a picture of his genitals and asked for pictures of her "lady parts".

After his arrest at Marston Green train station, he claimed he knew the decoy through a mutual friend and had forgotten her real age.

Handley, now 35, of Western Boulevard, Ilkeston, admitted one offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 at an earlier hearing.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for assault causing actual bodily harm relating to a previous relationship from 2014.

His barrister said the probation service were willing to address the "multiple problems” Handley has and asked if the custodial sentence could be suspended.

She said he suffers from anxiety, depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and has led “a very lonely existence” after his mother told him she wished he had never been born.

“He says, “It was totally stupid and something I should bever have done,”” his barrister said. ““I have learned my lesson.””

On Thursday, Recorder Adrian Jack told Handley: “You believed she did exist.

"You undoubtedly wanted to have penetrative sex with her. The grooming went on for six months.”

Sentencing him to three years in prison, the judge also imposed a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

Derbyshire Times requested a custody image of Handley, however Derbyshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police were unable to issue one on this occasion.