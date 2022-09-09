Jail for Derbyshire man who smeared faeces across Travelodge floor and smashed car through hotel entrance
A Derbyshire man who caused chaos and endangered lives when he smashed his car through the entrance of a Travelodge hotel and smeared faeces inside the building has been jailed.
Nathan Anderson, 33, began wreaking havoc shortly after checking into the Travelodge Cambridge Central hotel in September 2019.
He started by deliberately setting off the fire alarm, meaning residents had to be evacuated, and then smeared faeces across the floor of the corridor near his room and on a door.
Later the same evening, he got into his car and drove straight through the reception area of the Cambridge Leisure Park based hotel, smashing the doors and causing serious damage.
Fortunately, no-one was injured but many members of staff were left distressed what occurred during the rampage.
Anderson, of East Street, Derby, fled the scene before emergency services arrived but was caught thanks to CCTV footage.
He was found guilty at trial of damaging property recklessly endangering life and was sentenced to three years in prison at Huntingdon Law Courts on Monday (September 5).
PC Ryan Parker, who investigated on behalf of Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Anderson behaved recklessly and dangerously that night and he’s lucky nobody was seriously hurt.
“He caused extensive damage to the hotel and distress to the staff on duty and those who had to clear up his mess.
“I am glad justice has been done and Anderson will be spending time behind bars for his actions.”