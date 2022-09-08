Police patrols increased after two serious assaults in Derbyshire town

Offences in Heanor Memorial Park and Shipley Park have taken place within two weeks causing serious injuries to the victims and leading to concerns among residents.

The victim of the Shipley Park assault remains in hospital where he is recovering from his injuries, while the victim of the Memorial Park incident was treated for injuries to his face and is recovering at home.

In relation to the assaults, seven people aged between 14 and 17 have been arrested and later bailed.

Police presence in Heanor is to be increased following two serious incidents.

Inspector Sarah Yendley, who leads the policing team in the area, said: “These two incidents have caused understandable concern in the community. As a force we are taking these offences very seriously – with detectives following a number of lines of enquiry to bring those responsible to justice.

“Targeted patrols are being undertaken in both parks over the coming days and I would urge anyone who has concerns or information to speak to officers.”

The offences follow significant incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town centre in the April and May of this year – including nuisance motorbike and dangerous cycling, criminal damage, small fires, egg throwing and graffiti.

Inspector Yendley said: “The team has worked, and continues to work, alongside colleagues in the Amber Valley Community Safety Partnership to help address the concerns around anti-social behaviour. Nine young people were issued with Anti-Social Behaviour Contracts.”

The Anti-Social Behaviour Contracts are a tool used to help young people and their parents monitor and regulate their behaviour. In case of breaches police can look to take further action.

Inspector Yendley said: “The force has also used dispersal orders to give officers extra powers to move people on from a particular area – as well as taking young people home if they are under the age of 16. We will continue to work closely with partners to help deter young people away from this type of activity – and robustly deal with those who continue to cause issues in our community.

“It is also crucial that the local community continues to report issues they are seeing to ensure that officers have got the most up to date information and intelligence to inform their patrols and work.”