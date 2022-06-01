Jail for Derbyshire dealer who almost died after swallowing heroin and crack to hide it from police

Paul Harris was first stopped by officers from the SALCU Road Crime Team on February 17 2020, while driving a black Hyundai on Smalley Mill Road, Horsley.

The officers saw Harris put something in his mouth as they stopped the car and, by the time they got to the 53-year-old, he had stopped breathing.

Two of the cops quickly begin giving life-saving medical help to Harris, who had passed out, and managed to remove nine wraps of drugs which had become stuck in his throat.

Harris was given a 42 month prison sentence.

He was taken to hospital where he regained consciousness and was then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

The drugs that Harris attempted to swallow, along with a wrap that he dropped in the car, were sent for analysis, and were found to be five wraps of heroin and five of crack cocaine.

As officers conducted further enquiries, Harris was released under investigation in February 2020, but would come into contact with officers later that same year.

On Friday, December 12, officers again spotted Harris, this time parked up in Belper with another person in the car.

As he drove back towards Derby the officers attempted to stop his blue Hyundai as it came towards the junction of Morley Road and Lime Lane.

As officers attempted to get into the car, they saw Harris once again swallow what they suspected to be drugs. He was taken to hospital before doctors were happy that he was not suffering any illness due to his impromptu meal – and was then taken to custody until they had passed through his system.

Once again, the drugs were tested and found to be ten wraps of crack cocaine.

He was charged and remanded by officers in connection with the two stops but was released on court bail by magistrates.

A little less than six months later, while still on bail, officers received information that Harris was continuing to supply drugs and was spotted once more heading towards Belper on the morning of May 4 2021.

He was seen to pick up two men on the A6, only to drop them off a couple of hundred yards up the road.

The two men were stopped and searched – and found to be in possession of heroin and crack cocaine.

Harris’ car was again stopped by officers, this time just outside Derby on Duffield Road. No drugs were found on him on this occasion, however, £120 in cash was found in the passenger seat sun visor – the exact amount the drugs found on the two men was estimated to cost on the street.

The phones seized during the investigation into Harris’ dealing all corroborated the fact that he was dealing drugs on a professional level by supplying users in small towns and villages surrounding Derby.

He was again charged and remanded and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, possession of crack and heroin and supplying both heroin and crack cocaine. He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on May 6 2022, where he was jailed for 42 months.

PC Ant Horsley, the lead officer on this case, is part of the SALCU Road Crime Team – a unit that targets high harm individuals. He said: “Harris was making significant sums of money and, despite the attention that he had clearly been drawing to himself, continued his drug dealing rounds.

“The information that led to his arrests, and subsequent jailing, was received directly from the public, and I would urge anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area to contact the force, in confidence, at any time.

“As a force we rely on having the most up-to-date information to ensure that we are able to put our resources where criminals are operating.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their area can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101