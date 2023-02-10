Investigations into crash in Derbyshire town continue a month after death of 21-year-old footballer

At around 12.30am on January 7, a Fiat 500 travelling along King Street, Bakewell, left the carriageway and collided with the front of a shop.

Kyle Shimwell, 21, from Bakewell, was a front seat passenger in the Fiat. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where he sadly died on January 9.

At the time, Derbyshire Police confirmed that the driver of the car, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving over the limit for alcohol.

The collision occurred on King Street last month.

A month after Kyle’s death, the force has issued an update on their investigation into the collision.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said that their enquiries are still underway, with no one having been charged in connection with the crash. They also confirmed that the 21-year-old woman who was arrested at the time remains on bail.