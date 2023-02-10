Officers were called to Tivey Road just after 9.45pm on Saturday, February 4 – following a report that a Range Rover had been stolen.

A grey Skoda Octavia was stopped on Long Line in Sheffield and five men were arrested.

The Range Rover was found abandoned in Sheffield and has been recovered for forensic analysis.

A total of five men were taken into custody.

The men, aged between 19 and 27, all come from Sheffield and have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

