Police arrest five men after Range Rover stolen from Derbyshire town
Five men were arrested in connection with the theft of a car from a Derbyshire town.
Officers were called to Tivey Road just after 9.45pm on Saturday, February 4 – following a report that a Range Rover had been stolen.
A grey Skoda Octavia was stopped on Long Line in Sheffield and five men were arrested.
The Range Rover was found abandoned in Sheffield and has been recovered for forensic analysis.
The men, aged between 19 and 27, all come from Sheffield and have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
One of the group was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug. All five men have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.