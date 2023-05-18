The incident is alleged to have taken place at Chesterfield Royal Hospital in February but has recently come to light after a post on social media amassed thousands of views.

Police investigating the reported public order offence are looking to speak to the woman after an incident on a psychiatric ward at the hospital after an alleged dispute surrounding comments about J.K. Rowling.

A police spokesperson said they would balance the public interest in pursuing criminal allegations against the needs and wants of any victims and that whilst ‘needs and behaviours’ may differ in a mental health facility ‘that does not mean that an offence has not been committed’.

Police are investigating the incident at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

The woman involved in the incident said on Twitter that she had directed the comment “go and get raped by one and come back and tell me how much of a woman they are” to another patient she says was non-binary and “shouting about J.K. Rowling being evil and how trans women are women”.

She told the DT: “I’m just absolutely shocked that the police think it is possible for there to be criminality in words outside of violent/coercive threats. Particularly words spoken when the person they are harassing said them whilst they were an inpatient on a psychiatric ward.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We received reports of a public order offence alleged to have taken place at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 23 February 2023.

"Investigations have been ongoing into this incident and officers are now looking to speak to a woman in connection with the incident in order to ascertain the circumstances and details.

"We take all allegations of this nature seriously and will investigate thoroughly.

"As a force we are aware that when people attend, or are placed in a mental health facility, their needs and behaviours may differ from the general public, however that does not mean that an offence has not been committed.

"In those circumstances officers will seek guidance from partner agencies to understand the capacity of the alleged perpetrator and balance the public interest in pursuing any criminal allegations that may have been made and the needs and wants of any victims."

A Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson added: “The safety of individuals being supported in our ward environments is extremely important and we support people in managing any potential conflict.