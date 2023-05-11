Chesterfield Canal Trust’s historic workboat ‘Python’ seeks support for maintenance bills

An important piece of Chesterfield's canal history is in need of urgent repairs, as Python sets off on a critical journey down the River Trent.

Chesterfield Canal Trust is raising funds for the maintenance of their historic narrowboat as it embarks on a five-day journey down the River Trent to the boatyard this week.

The boat is used to promote the Trust's work by attending canal-side events and festivals and assisting the Canal and River Trust in maintaining the Chesterfield Canal on a volunteer basis.

While Python's daily running costs are met by ongoing fundraising efforts throughout the year, larger maintenance bills, such as hull inspections and repainting, are much harder to cover. Python is one of only four “Josher” narrowboats still in the format of a shortened British Waterways workboat and is registered on the National Historic Ships register.

Volunteers help maintain Chesterfield's canals with the help of Python.

Python also plays a vital role in the social prescribing network and positively impacts the mental health of local people. According to local volunteers, volunteering with Python is an opportunity to learn new skills, meet new people, and have fun while helping to maintain an important local asset.

The ongoing fundraising efforts are crucial for Python's maintenance and upkeep. "Python relies on the support of volunteers and donations to stay afloat," says a spokesperson for the Trust. "While our Pythoneers work hard to cover the daily running costs, we need continued support from the community to cover the larger maintenance bills."

Python is due to be lifted out of the water next week for some urgently needed hull maintenance to ensure she can continue to work on the waterways safely. The Trust is grateful for any support they receive to help keep Python in good condition and continue their important work in promoting and maintaining the Chesterfield Canal.