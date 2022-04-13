Investigation into A61 Chesterfield crash continues after woman seriously injured

Police say their investigation into a crash on the A61 in Chesterfield which left a woman with serious injuries is continuing.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:14 pm

Officers were called at 2.25 am on Thursday, April 7 to reports that a Ford Fiesta had crashed on the stretch between the Horns Bridge roundabout and Lockoford Lane, near to Chesterfield College.

A woman was taken to hospital by paramedics having suffered a serious injury, where she is recovering.

Photos from the scene of the crash on the A61 at Chesterfield show a car flipped onto its roof.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said yesterday (April 12) that the 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving remains released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on that stretch of the A61 around the time of the collision.

Any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, should contact police using the details below, quoting reference 22*196674:

