The Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Team assisted officers from the Metropolitan Police on Saturday, July 2.

The Met officers, part of the national extradition unit, had travelled to Creswell to locate a suspect that was wanted on an international arrest warrant for offences in Portugal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A multi-force operation saw the wanted man taken into custody.