Inquest into death of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks to determine if police could have averted tragedy

An inquest into the death of Gracie Spinks, 23, who was discovered with fatal knife wounds in Duckmanton on June 18 2021, is expected to be heard in front of a jury. At a pre-inquest review held today (Tuesday, November 22) at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, the legal teams representing both the Spinks family and Derbyshire Constabulary agreed that a jury inquest was most appropriate.

A date has yet to be set for the inquest to begin – but its duration was estimated to be at around four weeks.

Both legal teams also agreed that, when proceedings started, the corner would oversee an Article 2 inquest. This occurs when the State has failed in its obligation to protect vulnerable individuals, and requires the coroner to carry out an enhanced investigation into the surroundings of Gracie’s death – and consider whether institutional failings contributed in any way.

Gracie Spinks' family led a march, protesting violence against women, earlier this year.

The court heard that several officers who were involved both on the day of Gracie’s death, and in the subsequent investigation, are expected to give evidence. Members of Gracie’s family will also give evidence during the inquest – including her parents Alison Heaton and Richard Spinks, and her brother Tom.

Gracie, of Old Whittington, sustained grave injuries to her neck and was found in a field off Staveley Road, near the Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, where she kept her horse Paddy. She is thought to have been killed by Michael Sellars, 35, with whom she used to work – and had reported him to the police four months before her death regarding stalking concerns.

The inquest is also expected to include evidence given by a senior police officer, addressing the changes that Derbyshire Constabulary have enacted around stalking reports.

In June 2022, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded an investigation into the circumstances of Gracie’s contact with the police in relation to her stalking concerns. Based on the evidence assessed, they concluded that two officers had a case to answer for misconduct in connection with the stalking investigation.

The IOPC also ruled that three more officers have a case to answer for misconduct, relating to the discovery of a bag containing a hammer, axe and knives, close to where Gracie died several weeks later.