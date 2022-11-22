Derbyshire traffic officers, who witnessed missile strike, risked their lives to help Ukrainians

Officers completed their fifth and final trip across Europe to deliver critical supplies to victims of the conflict in Ukraine having raised a total of over £48,000.

The workmates delivered six tonnes of clothing, 100 boxes of medical supplies and 2,500 toothbrushes, along with drones, helmets and uniforms, and a 4x4 vehicle.

For their second visit, the team purchased an ex-NHS ambulance which was delivered to a charity working in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. The ambulance is believed to be the first one to reach the region.

The four traffic officers who have taken part in the trips, from left, Aidan Dean, Alex Brown, John Cray and Tyler Bond.

The team’s latest trip took them deep into Ukraine and, while sitting at a railway crossing waiting for a train to pass, a missile strike happened in the field next to their vehicle.

One of the team members, a former Royal Navy veteran Alex Brown, from Heage, said: “The impact of this war has been eye opening. I’ve served in the military and seen some things that will stick with me forever, but this was on another scale.

“The sheer destruction and seeing civilians being targeted is unreal. That’s why we wanted to help, and why we’ve gone on to complete five trips. Through these visits we’ve made lots of useful contacts – including ex-US and UK military – who have helped us identify where this equipment was most needed.

“We all have families and these visits have put a massive strain on us all mentally and physically. My wife has supported me throughout, but my three children only understand to a certain extent what I have been doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler from Nottingham, left and Alex, with one of the ambulances which were taken to Ukraine.

“When we did our first humanitarian aid delivery with toys for the refugee children, my own children told me I’m like Santa. That’s something that will stay with me forever, and I’m so proud to be able to say we’ve done something to help the victims of this war.”

For the last seven months, the team have spent hours communicating and coordinating with others in Ukraine and Poland alongside their day jobs as traffic officers at the Felley outstation in Nottingham.