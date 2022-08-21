Injured man remains in hospital following late-night assault in Belper
A man remains in hospital following an assault in Belper in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
Police were called to King Street in Belper at 12.45am to reports of an assault outside Monk Bar.
An injured man was found at the scene - a spokesman said he was taken to hospital where he remains.
Anyone with information is asked to police using the following methods quoting reference number 22000485329.
Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the website or use the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers website