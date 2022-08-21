News you can trust since 1855
Injured man remains in hospital following late-night assault in Belper

A man remains in hospital following an assault in Belper in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

By Ben McVay
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 1:22 pm

Police were called to King Street in Belper at 12.45am to reports of an assault outside Monk Bar.

An injured man was found at the scene - a spokesman said he was taken to hospital where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to police using the following methods quoting reference number 22000485329.

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the website or use the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the Crimestoppers website