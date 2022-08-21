Injured man remains in hospital following late-night assault in Belper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to King Street in Belper at 12.45am to reports of an assault outside Monk Bar.

An injured man was found at the scene - a spokesman said he was taken to hospital where he remains.

Anyone with information is asked to police using the following methods quoting reference number 22000485329.

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – There are several crime reporting tools on the website or use the online contact form

Phone – call 101