Increased police presence as teenagers cause trouble at Derbyshire village community centre
Police were called to reports of a group of teenagers causing anti-social behaviour at North Wingfield Community Centre just before 6pm on Tuesday, September 24.
Officers attended the scene but the group had already left and no damage was found.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We are aware of ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour in the area and are working with partners to address the situation.”
Sergeant Martyn Whyte, of the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: “We understand the impact that anti-social behaviour can have on our communities and are committed to doing all we can to tackle the issue.
“We are working closely with partner agencies and have also increased patrols in the area.
“It is crucial that local residents continue to report these issues to us so that officers have the most up-to-date information available to help inform their patrols and ongoing work around this.”