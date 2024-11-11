Increased police patrols in Peak District village - after reports of anti-social behaviour
Police have increased patrols in and around the grounds of St John Baptist Church off Commercial Road in Tideswell.
A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said: “Please don’t be alarmed these patrols have been taking place due to reported Anti-Social Behaviour near the Church recently.”
Anyone who has any information about who was involved in ASB or sees anyone behaving in anti-social manner in the area in the future is asked to report this to the police via the following contact methods:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.