Increased police patrols in Peak District village - after reports of anti-social behaviour

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:47 BST

Anti-social behaviour has been on the rise in Tideswell.

Police have increased patrols in and around the grounds of St John Baptist Church off Commercial Road in Tideswell.

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT said: “Please don’t be alarmed these patrols have been taking place due to reported Anti-Social Behaviour near the Church recently.”

Anyone who has any information about who was involved in ASB or sees anyone behaving in anti-social manner in the area in the future is asked to report this to the police via the following contact methods:

Police have increased patrols in and around the grounds of St John, the Baptist Church off Commercial Road in Tideswell.

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

