An ongoing partnership between the police and Chesterfield Borough Council has seen a further four people handed injunctions and criminal behaviour orders in Chesterfield.

The latest orders relate to people who are banned from visiting the town centre, drinking alcohol in public, using foul, abusive or threatening language and generally behaving in an anti-social manner.

The restrictions are the result of months of work between officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team and staff from the Community Safety Team at Chesterfield Borough Council to target those causing trouble in the town centre.

Sergeant Josh Carter, who helps lead policing in Chesterfield, said: “The latest injunctions and orders come as part of a continuing joint effort to prevent the behaviour of our worst offenders from negatively impacting the community.

“This effort doesn’t stop with these restrictions, and we will carry on working with council officers to ensure that if the requirements imposed on these four people are broken – then they are dealt with in line with the court order they have been given.

“We can’t, however, do this without the support of the public and urge anyone with information about requirements being broken or orders being breached to contact the police. Any reports should include the name of the person, time, date, location and manner in which the terms were broken.”

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Chesterfield is a safe, secure and pleasant place to live and work, and we want to ensure that every resident and visitor to Chesterfield continues to be protected from crime, harassment and disturbance.

“Working collaboratively, our community safety team and the police are doing all they can to stop anti-social behaviour in our community. The action that has been taken against these offenders is a great achievement for the team and I thank them for their efforts. We will continue to work hard to ensure that Chesterfield remains a safe and welcoming place for all.”

