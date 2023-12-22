2 . Aiden Farmer

Farmer, 28, was jailed for four years and one month after slashing a complete stranger across the face in an unprovoked attack in Bolsover. He approached his victim’s vehicle carrying a Stanley knife, reached in through the open window and slashed him across the face and then turned and walked away. His victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a 15cm cut from just under his eye to his chin - which required stitches. The defendant was arrested by police having been found living in a tent in the woods below Bolsover Castle. He admitted wounding, possession of an offensive weapon, supplying cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of diamorphine with intent to supply and supplying diamorphine. Photo: Derbyshire Police