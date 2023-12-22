Pictured here are some of the most serious offenders to have been jailed in Derbyshire in 2023.
They include thieves, thugs, rapists, woman beaters and child murderers, child sex offenders and corrupt police officers.
This year four defendants were jailed for life for the murders of three children - two of the young victims were just babies.
Michael Harrison ferociously beat his 11-year-old son, then waited hours to call paramedics as the boy was dying.
Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden murdered their 10-month-old son, who they had subjected to “unimaginable cruelty”.
Craig Crouch was convicted of the murder of his stepson Jacob Crouch, also 10 months old, subjecting him to “unimaginable cruelty”.
Jacob’s mother Gemma Crouch was jailed for 10 years, convicted of causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty.
1. Craig Mawby
Mawby, 40, was jailed for 33 months after he broke into a Chesterfield home, stealing kids' toys and other presents from under a Christmas tree. The victims returned to their home on Boythorpe Road after work on Tuesday 20 December 2022 to find just the remnants of wrapping paper. Mawby, of Ashbourne Road, Mackworth, sneaked in through an unlocked door before swiping a Harry Potter board game, Michael Kors trainers, a money wallet containing cash, bottles of alcohol, pyjamas, perfumes and a gold chain. Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Aiden Farmer
Farmer, 28, was jailed for four years and one month after slashing a complete stranger across the face in an unprovoked attack in Bolsover. He approached his victim’s vehicle carrying a Stanley knife, reached in through the open window and slashed him across the face and then turned and walked away. His victim, a man in his 20s, was left with a 15cm cut from just under his eye to his chin - which required stitches. The defendant was arrested by police having been found living in a tent in the woods below Bolsover Castle. He admitted wounding, possession of an offensive weapon, supplying cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of diamorphine with intent to supply and supplying diamorphine. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Kyle Stephenson
Kyle Stephenson, 32, was jailed for one year and 10 months after an unprovoked one-punch attack left his victim in a coma and with half of his skull removed. Stephenson attacked victim Braden Stromberg in Houghton Road, Bolsover, on May 2 2022. The 27-year-old was knocked unconscious after being punched in the face before hitting his head on the road. After being rushed to hospital he was placed in a coma, and doctors had to remove half of his skull due to the swelling of the brain caused during the attack. Braden was discharged from the hospital on May 26 2022, after 23 days of treatment, but the attack has impacted him physically, emotionally and financially. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Melusi Madaweni
Madaweni, 30, was jailed for a minimum of 25 years after a savage screwdriver attack on a Chesterfield dad outside the Crooked Spire. Father-of-one Billy Pearson, 26, died almost a week later in hospital. The wound was so deep it had penetrated his brain and was too severe for him to recover. Photo: Derbyshire Police