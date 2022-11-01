Images released of offenders police wish to trace after attempted burglary in Derbyshire town
Police have issued photos of individuals they are trying to locate after an attempted burglary in Derbyshire.
The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating an attempted shed burglary off Stoney Close, Moorhall. The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Saturday, October 29.
Officers have released images of individuals they wish to trace in connection with this, and have urged anyone who recognises them to come forward.
If you have information which could help the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, quoting incident number 400-30.10.22:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.