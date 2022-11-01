Images released of offenders police wish to trace after attempted burglary in Derbyshire town

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating an attempted shed burglary off Stoney Close, Moorhall. The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Saturday, October 29.

Officers have released images of individuals they wish to trace in connection with this, and have urged anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Officers are hoping to locate the pictured individuals.

If you have information which could help the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, quoting incident number 400-30.10.22:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101