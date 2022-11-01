News you can trust since 1855
Images released of offenders police wish to trace after attempted burglary in Derbyshire town

Police have issued photos of individuals they are trying to locate after an attempted burglary in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating an attempted shed burglary off Stoney Close, Moorhall. The incident occurred at around 9.40pm on Saturday, October 29.

Officers have released images of individuals they wish to trace in connection with this, and have urged anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Officers are hoping to locate the pictured individuals.

If you have information which could help the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, quoting incident number 400-30.10.22:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.