'Idiotic’ vandals cause £14,000 worth of damage after setting fire to children's play area in Chesterfield

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has said he will work with police in a bid to catch the ‘miscreants’ following a fire in Badger Park last week.

The incident happened about 1.30am on Friday, October 13, in Badger Park, Brockwell, when the play area was set on fire. The fire brigade attended and put out the flames and green spaces team cordoned off the park the following morning due to potential safety issues. A joint police and fire investigation has determined the most likely cause to be deliberate ignition.

The area has been closed until further notice – as the burnt equipment needs to be removed and replaced as a part of repairs which are estimated to cost about £14,000. The repairs needed will be covered by an insurance company.

Friends of Badger Park group has been left heartbroken after the fire and had to put off plans to install new benches in the park.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Brough Council said: “Following a fire that has caused extensive damage to the helter skelter slide, the play area at Badger Recreation Ground will be closed until further notice.”

Badger Park has been in Chesterfield for almost 30 years but was on the verge of closing after failing safety checks after Covid lockdowns.

The Friends of Badger Park campaigned and raised funds to save the park and the new £50,000 play area officially opened in 2022.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins tweeted: “Most depressing engagement of the day. Went to see for myself the damage caused by idiotic vandals to Badger Park on Brockwell Lane. So disappointing after all the work that volunteers and Chesterfield Borough Council put in to the park. Will speak with police about catching the miscreants.”

Police officers are hoping to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or has relevant CCTV footage. Anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details quoting incident 62 of 13 October.